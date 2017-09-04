Grenada to Play Scotland in the Homeless World Cup

Grenada’s team has just made it to the finals of the New Balance Shield stage of the 15th edition of the Homeless World Cup currently underway in Oslo, Norway.

The Homeless World Cup is an annual football which advocates the end of homelessness through the sport of football. The final day is Tuesday, 5 September 2017.

Grenada will play against Scotland for the New Balance Shield (Men’s 25-32) Trophy. In the Quarter Finals, Grenada beat Hungary 7-4; in the Semi Finals, Grenada beat the USA 6-2.

The Jason Roberts Foundation is a national partner of the Homeless World Cup. More information: 409-9442 or 440-5375 or email [email protected]