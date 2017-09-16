Grenlec Team Assisting with Restoration Efforts in Anguilla

On Friday, 15 September, 5 Grenlec team members departed Grenada to support the utility workers of Anguilla with electricity restoration over the next 3 weeks. The 5 men are Shawn Manwarring (Team leader), Mekiel Mitchell, Joshua Francis, Jaworski Toussaint and Daron Charles.

Making the announcement of the team’s departure, Acting General Manager Clive Hosten, expressed the Grenlec Family’s empathy for the people of Anguilla and other territories who endure, despite their losses. Hosten added, “Following Hurricane Ivan, every Grenlec team member understands the importance of external support to utilities after disasters such as Irma. Utility workers, who themselves are affected, really do need assistance to quickly rebuild their countries’ electricity infrastructure.”

A member of the Caribbean Electric Utility Corporation (CARILEC), Grenlec is responding to a request from CARILEC, which coordinates and supports the disaster relief and restoration efforts of impacted utilities through its Disaster Response Programme. According to Dr Cletus Bertin, Executive Director of CARILEC, “The level of regional manpower assistance required will be continuously reviewed and we shall continue to facilitate arrangements for the movement of personnel to accelerate the safe, expeditious and complete restoration of electricity services to affected locations.”

The Board, Management and Staff of Grenlec are grateful to our 5 ambassadors for accepting the challenge to serve our neighbours and wish them and their counterparts from other countries well as they support the staff of ANGLEC.