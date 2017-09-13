Ministry of Finance: 5 Working Days for Applications for Duty Free Concessions

It has become a matter of great concern to the Ministry of Finance and Energy, that persons seeking duty free concessions, are making their application for same, while their items are already on the port.

The Ministry of Finance reminds the general public that the process of concession is subject to specific legislative frameworks which requires the Concession Desk to verify and liaise with other entities before the decision is made.

The ministry appeals to the public to apply for concession at least 5 working days before the items arrive on the port, failing which, applicants could experience delay which would result in port rental charges.