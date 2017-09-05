Mt Rich Medical Station Undergoes Environmental Evaluation

The Ministry of Health advises residents of Mt Rich and surrounding areas that due to a comprehensive environmental evaluation of the Mt Rich Medical Station, all medical and nursing services will be a transferred to the Sauteurs Health Centre and Hermitage Medical Station effective Wednesday, 6 September until further notice.

Clients are kindly asked to make full use of the services that are available at the alternative health facilities listed above.

The Ministry of Health sincerely apologises for the inconveniences that are likely to be caused during this period, and thanks the public for its understanding and cooperation.

GIS