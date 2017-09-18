NADMA: Outer Bands Of Hurricane Maria to Affect the State of Grenada

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) together with the technical assistance of the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) are monitoring Hurricane Maria.

While Maria poses NO direct threat to Grenada and its dependencies, forecasters at the Meteorological Office have indicated that the system which will move across the Leeward islands this evening into tonight, will bring scattered showers and thundershowers to Grenada and its dependencies, as we will be affected by the outer bands of Hurricane Maria, with winds blowing westerly to south-westerly at 10 – 20 mph with higher gusts.

Hurricane Maria is also affecting the sea with above normal swells expected to range between 8 – 10 feet in open waters. As a result, a marine advisory is in effect for the western and northern coastlines especially the sister isles of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

We emphasise that Grenada and its dependencies are currently NOT under any tropical storm or hurricane watch/ warning.

For additional information, please contact NaDMA on 440-8390-4 or 440-0838, or email [email protected] NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.