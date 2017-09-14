Prime Minister Leads CARICOM Delegation to Turks and Caicos and Bahamas Islands

Prime Minister and Chairman of the Caribbean Community, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, leads a CARICOM delegation on a visit to several more Hurricane Irma-stricken islands on Friday, 15 and Saturday, 16 September.

The team, which includes the Secretary General of CARICOM, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, and the Executive of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), Ronald Jackson, will leave via the RSS plane from Grenada, on Friday morning.

Their first stop is the Turks and Caicos Islands, where they will meet with the Premier and government officials, as well as tour affected areas. They will then journey to the Bahamas, where they will spend Friday night, meet with the Prime Minister and other government officials, then tour several islands in the Bahamas chain that were also affected by Irma.

This is the second of several visits in an expression of solidarity and support to all our regional brothers and sisters affected by Irma. Earlier this week, the team visited British Virgin Islands, Anguilla and Antigua and Barbuda.

A visit to Cuba at the earliest possible date, is currently being arranged in coordination with the Cuban Government.

GIS