Regional Security System (RSS) Training Course

The Regional Security System Headquarters (RSS) commenced its Regional Advance Crime Scene Technician Course 2017 on Monday, 18 September and will continue for a period of 1 week, ending Friday, 22 September, at the Grenadian by Rex Resort, Point Salines, St George.

The participants are Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, Royal Barbados Police Force, Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force, St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

The course was officially opened by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Michael Francois of the RGPF.

Director of training at the RSS, Superintendent Kamecia Blake Byam will coordinate the course and it will be facilitated by Dr Desiree Spriggs and Dr Barbara Lewellyn attached to the Helix Genetic and Scientific Solutions Laboratory in Bermuda. This course was sponsored by the US Government.

The media is invited to provide coverage of the closing ceremony which will be held on Friday, 22 September, at 3 pm at the Grenadian by Rex Resort.

Office of Commissioner of Police