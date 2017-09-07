Taxes Due for September 2017

The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance and Energy advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable for the month of September 2017.

1 Property Tax Interest of 1.5% starts running on amount owing

7 Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Withholding Tax Due and Payable

20 VAT Value Added Tax and Excise Tax Return Due and Payable

28 Income Tax Returns Due for Businesses with Fiscal Year ending 30 June 2017

30 Income Tax and Annual Stamp Tax (AST) Installments Due and Payable

Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest. Payments can be made at the Ministry of Finance, any District Revenue Office or Online via eservices.gov.gd

For further information, please contact Kareen Morain-Alexander, Public Relations Officer, Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance and Energy at 435-6945/6, 435-1905 or email [email protected].

Comptroller

Inland Revenue Division