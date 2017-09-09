The Embassy of Grenada in Havana: Safety of Grenadian Students in Cuba

The Embassy of Grenada in Havana informs that all our students in the affected Provinces of Santiago, Holguin, Santa Clara, Ciego de Avila, Moron, Las Tunas and Sancti Spiritus have been contacted — and they are safe — despite reports that you may have heard about devastation in parts of Cuba.

Hurricane Irma is expected to affect Havana later today, Saturday, 9 September. The ambassador continues to be in contact with all our students in Pinar del Rio and Havana as well as 2 patients in the hospitals.

Please be assured that all is well and there is no need to panic since everything is under control. Minister for Education, Hon Simon Stiell is in constant contact, as well as our Prime Minister, and they are being given regular updates.

Therefore, all we ask is that you keep us in your collective prayers.

Ambassador Claris Charles

Embassy of Grenada

Havana, Cuba