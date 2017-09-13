The Ibis Ensemble to Perform Free Public Concert in Grenada

The US Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS is pleased to host the Ibis Ensemble for an Eastern Caribbean tour, including Grenada.

The quartet will host master classes for young and upcoming musicians and perform a free, public concert at the Crown Ballroom of the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort in Grand Anse, Monday, 18 September at 6:30 pm.

The leader of the quartet is accomplished American double bassist Caitlyn Kamminga, and she will be accompanied by Belorussian-born American conductor, saxophonist, and clarinettist Yevgeny Dokshansky, percussionist Josh Watkins, and pianist Hayward Mickens. These gifted musicians will perform original works which will highlight the smooth Caribbean influences on American classical music.

The US Embassy is hosting this series of public concerts to underscore the excellence and diversity of American music, as well as to facilitate cultural exchange and promote music as an educational tool.