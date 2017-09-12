Traffic Notice Frequente Public Road

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) notifies the general public, and in particular motorists, that no vehicular traffic will be allowed to access the Frequente public road from its junction with the Calliste public road St George to Jerry’s Apartments.

This will be effective from Wednesday, 13 September to Thursday, 30 November 2017 to facilitate an upgrading of the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) water network project.

Motorists wishing to access that area must enter from the Maurice Bishop Highway, St George onto the location of the Industrial Park and exit on the Calliste public road.

The RGPF apologises for any inconveniences caused.

Office of the Commissioner of Police