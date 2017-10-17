On the Appointment of Sir Lawrence Joseph as Acting Attorney-General of Grenada

by Sandra CA Ferguson
Finally, we the shareholders of Grenada plc have been advised that Sir Lawrence Joseph has been acting in the position of Attorney-General since 2 October. The substantive holder of the post is on leave and speculation/rumours abound that he may not be returning to that position.
A Government Information Service release accessed at http://www.nowgrenada.com/2017/10/sir-lawrence-joseph-appointed-acting-attorney-general/ informed as follows:
The Constitution of Grenada, Section 70(2) makes provisions for an Attorney-General to either be a public officer or a minister. When an Attorney-General is appointed as a public officer, he or she is appointed by the Governor-General acting in accordance with the advice of the Judicial and Legal Services Commission, Section 88 (2).
As a citizen of Grenada, I am affronted by the appointment of Sir Lawrence Joseph as the Acting Attorney-General. I hasten to add that I do not put in question the technical capacity of Sir Lawrence to be Acting Attorney-General. He has held that position on previous occasions, as a minister, and has since pursued studies elevating him to a Doctor of Laws. But I question his suitability to hold the post on the grounds of conflict of interests. The last time I checked, the partners at the law firm of Joseph & Joseph, Sir Lawrence and Lady Anande, Chairperson of the Integrity Commission, were approved Citizenship by Investment agents. The firm’s website[1] advises: “The Firm’s licensed local agents ably advise interested investors, and persons interested in second citizenships about Grenada’s CBI programme and suitable approved projects in Grenada.” The routes to second citizenship in Grenada are via donations to a National Transformation Fund and investments in private ‘Government-approved’ real estate tourism projects.
In the area of investment and tourism, “The Firm offers comprehensive advice and full service representation for a range of services, including negotiations with Government through the designated officials and agencies, obtaining government concessions, company registration, business set up, employment advice. The Firm represents some of the leading tourism developers and approved sites in Grenada.[2]. This area of ‘investment and tourism’ is what can properly be described as “speculative, real estate tourism”.
It seems to me, unschooled in legal process and interpretation, that there is a conflict in the private interests — citizenship by investment agents — that have been pursued by Sir Lawrence and will continue to be pursued by the partner in his chambers and the public interests that he has to serve as Acting Attorney-General. For me, an ordinary citizen, it is an affront that ANY appointee, be it political appointee or public officer, having private interests in the Citizenship by Investment programme, particularly as a Citizenship by Investment agent, should be appointed to the position of (Ag) Attorney-General.
The constitutional role of the Attorney-General is to be the principal legal advisor to the Government of Grenada, Section 70(1). The website of the Ministry of Legal Affairs[3] further advises:
Legislation is the purview of the Attorney-General’s Chambers. On the official website of the Grenada’s CBI programme, there are a number of pieces of legislation in relation to the CBI, passed since the programme began operations. This will undoubtedly continue. How should the public perceive the matter of an Acting Attorney-General, a public officer (?) drafting legislation in relation to the CBI, while his chambers and partner continue to provide services as CBI local agents?
We must also bear in mind that the issue of Camerhogne Park is still unresolved. The Government of Grenada has not given any commitment to the protection of Camerhogne Park. Indeed, we must keep in the forefront of our memory that the Senate twisted and distorted a Senate motion brought by Senator Ray Roberts calling for the protection of Camerhogne Park at its present location for the use and enjoyment of the people into a motion calling on the Government of Grenada to continue to provide an enabling environment for the developer to make good on their proposal to develop the Riviera Project.
What can we expect from Sir Lawrence Joseph in his role as Attorney-General, principal legal advisor to the government, in respect of Camerhogne Park? His article, Camerhogne Park and the National Interest[4], is instructive: “…the balance sheet approach should be adopted utilising the national interest principle. Whilst it may be expected that certain elements of emotionalism would come into play, it is to be hoped that to a large extent realism would be able to displace idealism in the national interest.” (my emphasis). Sir Lawrence’s use of loaded words such as ‘emotionalism’ and ‘realism’ suggests that he has already made up his mind about what he considers the national interests. He will need to be reminded by the shareholders of Grenada plc that WE also have a say in determining the national interests.
Sir Lawrence’s political connections are not a secret. It is well known that Sir Lawrence Joseph is a party elder and member of the inner circle of the party of the current administration. So why this CHARADE of his appointment as a public officer on recommendation from the JLSC? Is it that if he were to be a political appointee, a Senate position would have to be sacrificed?
It is interesting to note the progression of Sir Lawrence over the period, 2014 to present: Citizenship by Investment Agent, member of the Constitution Advisory Committee; Special Advisor to Parliament; Deputy Governor-General. And now we have been advised that Sir Lawrence is acting in the position of Attorney-General. It seems to be a continuum, characterised by ‘conflict of interests’ (in my opinion). Where is it all leading? The questions that we the people need to ask is: WHAT is the agenda and WHOSE agenda?
…the appearance or just the hint that the AG could be placed in a postion of conflict would normally be sufficient BUT then again we are living in the Trump era…I can’t believe that this was NOT brough to the attention of all concerned that this appointment (while retaining his interest which may conflict) was not one of the better ideas of the NNP administration.