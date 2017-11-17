40 Ballerinas for Rotary’s Carols by Candlelight

The coveted and much-anticipated Carols by Candlelight put on by the Rotary Club of Grenada is carded for Sunday, 3 December 2017.

Dubbed the kick-off and premier family event of the Christmas Season, the event has as part of its offering 2 concerts themed ‘Classics to Contemporary,’ which are both directed by award-winning Richardo Keens-Douglas.

One of the classics being presented is excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet. Cecilia Griffith, founder, artistic director and ballet master of Conception Dance Theatre has confirmed that she is working with 40+ dancers to perform some of the best-known solos and group dances from the world-famous ballet: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, Arabian Dance, Waltz of the Flowers, Waltz of the Snowflakes and Toy Soldier March.

“The girls are very excited about this classical production and have been working hard at sharpening their skills of presentation,” said Griffith. “We have the benefit of also having visit our studio at this time, Julia Bantner, a professional ballerina from Russia, dropping in on our rehearsals to help bring the dancers up to speed in this genre. The principal ballerina for the ballet is Michaela Noel who will perform the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy solo, as well as lead the Waltz of the Flowers. Nicia John will perform the Arabian Dance.”

The Conception Dance Theatre, in its 10th year, is a dance school and performance group specialising in Acro, Ballet, Modern, and Grenadian/Caribbean Folk. The theatre’s recent achievements include, the Shashamane Rhythm and Motion Festival in Trinidad 2016, as well as performances for the National Independence Celebrations 2015-17, the Grenada Invitational 2017, Pure Grenada Music Festival in 2016 & 2017, the 2017 Carriacou Maroon Festival and Carifesta XIII in Barbados.

The expected dazzling ballet performances will be coupled with a classical chorale singing with small orchestra segment to make up the first half of the show. The second half will be contemporary selections with band and well-known singers.

Rotary Club Grenada