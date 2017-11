Free HIV Testing

The National Infectious Disease Control Unit (NIDCU) of the Ministry of Health, informs the general public that there will be Free HIV Testing (on the blood mobile unit) on the following days and times:

Wednesday, 22 November 2017 at Mont Toute, from 9 to 11 am.

Friday, 24 November 2017 at TAMCC, from 9 am to midday.

Monday, 27 November 2017 at Sauteurs Bus Terminal, from 9 to 11 am.

The Ministry of Health therefore encourages all clients to take full advantage of the free service and get to know your status.

Ministry of Health