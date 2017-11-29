GCF’s National Cultural Awards Shortlist

The Grenada Cultural Foundation National Cultural Awards ceremony which is carded for Sunday, 3 December 2017, will see over 20 persons involved in culture being awarded for the first time.

The Grenada Cultural Foundation (GCF) spearheaded the initiative to honour some of the iconic and patriotic cultural practitioners who have been contributing to the rich cultural heritage of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The 6-member selection committee consisting of Hugh Dolland, Colin Dowe, Marlene Neptune and 3 GCF board members, Elvis Morain, James Stafford and Royden Beharry has selected the following persons to the foundation’s shortlist for the awards:

Music Producer Instrument Live Band Steelband Don Charles Bryan Hurst Country Boys Angel Harps Dr Trevor Friday James Clarkson Jade Commancheros Jason ‘Xpert’ James Lauren Ramdhanny Moss International Florida All Stars Shawn Mitchell Mary Fletcher Rhythm Riders New Dimensions Wayne Green Paul Alexander Treo Pan Wizards Drama Theatre Group Actor Actress Family Theatre Bassanio Nicholas Agatha Alexis Heritage Theatre Lindon ‘Fatman’ George Ann Peters Outcast Richardo Keens-Douglas Jessie Cumberbatch Privilege Theatre Robert Whyte Neila Etienne RKD Wayne Bubb Dance Folk Modern Creative Ashanti Footprints Conception Dance Theatre Company Mt Royal Big Drum Innovation Dance Company Quake USA Live & Direct Dancers Tivoli Drummers Spyceland Dancers Veni Vwai La Grenade Spices Dance Company Visual Arts Art Photography Video Canute Calliste Dwain Thomas Amanda John Gordon de La Mothe Joe Sylvester Cippy Gibbs John Benjamin Joel Peters Gentle Benjamin Suelin Low Chew Tung Orlando Romain Richie Ollivierre Susan Mains Palm Tree Samuel Ogilvie Carnival Mas Band Mas Producer Mas Producer Andre Garvey & Associates Dorothy Paterson Commancheros & Associates Francis Redhead Grenville Mas Camp Justin Edwards Hermitage Short Knee Leonard Gittens Mt Royal Shakespeare Peter Bain Vocals Calypso Soca Groovy Contemporary Edison ‘Ajamu’ Mitchell Jalon ‘Boyzie’ Olive Lesly ‘Brother B’ Modeste Jeverson Ramirez Elwyn ‘Wizard’ McQuilkin Elimus ‘Inspector’ Gilbert Finbar ‘Shortpree’ Andrew Laura Lisa Richardson Cecil ‘Flying Turkey’ Belfon Marcus ‘Lavaman’ James Sheldon Douglas Rita Augustine Elimus ‘Inspector’ Gilbert Hollice ‘Mr Killa’ Mapp Teddon ‘Teddy Rhymez’ Mark Sabrina Francis Finley ‘Scholar’ Jeffrey Wilt ‘Tallpree’ Cambridge Valene Nedd Tammy Baldeo Prime Minister’s Winston Fleary Don Charles Edson ‘Ajamu’ Mitchell Lauren Ramdhanny Peter Bain Young Practitioner Alix ‘Sandman’ Aird Andy Johnson Hector ‘Mr Legs’ Thomas Jeverson Ramirez Sabrina Francis Shondell ‘Dash’ Amada Sonika McKie Teddon ‘Teddy Rhymez’ Mark

Grenada Cultural Foundation