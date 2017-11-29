GCF’s National Cultural Awards Shortlist

The Grenada Cultural Foundation National Cultural Awards ceremony which is carded for Sunday, 3 December 2017, will see over 20 persons involved in culture being awarded for the first time.
The Grenada Cultural Foundation (GCF) spearheaded the initiative to honour some of the iconic and patriotic cultural practitioners who have been contributing to the rich cultural heritage of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.
The 6-member selection committee consisting of Hugh Dolland, Colin Dowe, Marlene Neptune and 3 GCF board members, Elvis Morain, James Stafford and Royden Beharry has selected the following persons to the foundation’s shortlist for the awards:
|Music
|Producer
|Instrument
|Live Band
|Steelband
|Don Charles
|Bryan Hurst
|Country Boys
|Angel Harps
|Dr Trevor Friday
|James Clarkson
|Jade
|Commancheros
|Jason ‘Xpert’ James
|Lauren Ramdhanny
|Moss International
|Florida All Stars
|Shawn Mitchell
|Mary Fletcher
|Rhythm Riders
|New Dimensions
|Wayne Green
|Paul Alexander
|Treo
|Pan Wizards
|Drama
|Theatre Group
|Actor
|Actress
|Family Theatre
|Bassanio Nicholas
|Agatha Alexis
|Heritage Theatre
|Lindon ‘Fatman’ George
|Ann Peters
|Outcast
|Richardo Keens-Douglas
|Jessie Cumberbatch
|Privilege Theatre
|Robert Whyte
|Neila Etienne
|RKD
|Wayne Bubb
|Dance
|Folk
|Modern Creative
|Ashanti Footprints
|Conception Dance Theatre Company
|Mt Royal Big Drum
|Innovation Dance Company
|Quake USA
|Live & Direct Dancers
|Tivoli Drummers
|Spyceland Dancers
|Veni Vwai La Grenade
|Spices Dance Company
|Visual Arts
|Art
|Photography
|Video
|Canute Calliste
|Dwain Thomas
|Amanda John
|Gordon de La Mothe
|Joe Sylvester
|Cippy Gibbs
|John Benjamin
|Joel Peters
|Gentle Benjamin
|Suelin Low Chew Tung
|Orlando Romain
|Richie Ollivierre
|Susan Mains
|Palm Tree
|Samuel Ogilvie
|Carnival
|Mas Band
|Mas Producer
|Mas Producer
|Andre Garvey & Associates
|Dorothy Paterson
|Commancheros & Associates
|Francis Redhead
|Grenville Mas Camp
|Justin Edwards
|Hermitage Short Knee
|Leonard Gittens
|Mt Royal Shakespeare
|Peter Bain
|Vocals
|Calypso
|Soca
|Groovy
|Contemporary
|Edison ‘Ajamu’ Mitchell
|Jalon ‘Boyzie’ Olive
|Lesly ‘Brother B’ Modeste
|Jeverson Ramirez
|Elwyn ‘Wizard’ McQuilkin
|Elimus ‘Inspector’ Gilbert
|Finbar ‘Shortpree’ Andrew
|Laura Lisa Richardson
|Cecil ‘Flying Turkey’ Belfon
|Marcus ‘Lavaman’ James
|Sheldon Douglas
|Rita Augustine
|Hollice ‘Mr Killa’ Mapp
|Teddon ‘Teddy Rhymez’ Mark
|Sabrina Francis
|Finley ‘Scholar’ Jeffrey
|Wilt ‘Tallpree’ Cambridge
|Valene Nedd
|Tammy Baldeo
|Prime Minister’s
|Winston Fleary
|Don Charles
|Edson ‘Ajamu’ Mitchell
|Lauren Ramdhanny
|Peter Bain
|Young Practitioner
|Alix ‘Sandman’ Aird
|Andy Johnson
|Hector ‘Mr Legs’ Thomas
|Jeverson Ramirez
|Sabrina Francis
|Shondell ‘Dash’ Amada
|Sonika McKie
|Teddon ‘Teddy Rhymez’ Mark
Grenada Cultural Foundation
