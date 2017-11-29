GCF’s National Cultural Awards Shortlist
The Grenada Cultural Foundation National Cultural Awards ceremony which is carded for Sunday, 3 December 2017, will see over 20 persons involved in culture being awarded for the first time.

The Grenada Cultural Foundation (GCF) spearheaded the initiative to honour some of the iconic and patriotic cultural practitioners who have been contributing to the rich cultural heritage of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The 6-member selection committee consisting of Hugh Dolland, Colin Dowe, Marlene Neptune and 3 GCF board members, Elvis Morain, James Stafford and Royden Beharry has selected the following persons to the foundation’s shortlist for the awards:

Music Producer Instrument Live Band Steelband
Don Charles Bryan Hurst Country Boys Angel Harps
Dr Trevor Friday James Clarkson Jade Commancheros
Jason ‘Xpert’ James Lauren Ramdhanny Moss International Florida All Stars
Shawn Mitchell Mary Fletcher Rhythm Riders New Dimensions
Wayne Green Paul Alexander Treo Pan Wizards
Drama Theatre Group Actor  Actress
Family Theatre Bassanio Nicholas Agatha Alexis
Heritage Theatre Lindon ‘Fatman’ George Ann Peters
Outcast Richardo Keens-Douglas Jessie Cumberbatch
Privilege Theatre Robert Whyte Neila Etienne
RKD Wayne Bubb
Dance Folk Modern Creative
Ashanti Footprints Conception Dance Theatre Company
Mt Royal Big Drum Innovation Dance Company
Quake USA Live & Direct Dancers
Tivoli Drummers Spyceland Dancers
Veni Vwai La Grenade Spices Dance Company
Visual Arts Art Photography Video
Canute Calliste Dwain Thomas Amanda John
Gordon de La Mothe Joe Sylvester Cippy Gibbs
John Benjamin Joel Peters Gentle Benjamin
Suelin Low Chew Tung Orlando Romain Richie Ollivierre
Susan Mains Palm Tree Samuel Ogilvie
Carnival Mas Band Mas Producer  Mas Producer
Andre Garvey & Associates Dorothy Paterson
Commancheros & Associates Francis Redhead
Grenville Mas Camp Justin Edwards
Hermitage Short Knee Leonard Gittens
Mt Royal Shakespeare Peter Bain
Vocals Calypso Soca Groovy Contemporary
Edison ‘Ajamu’ Mitchell Jalon ‘Boyzie’ Olive Lesly ‘Brother B’ Modeste Jeverson Ramirez
Elwyn ‘Wizard’ McQuilkin Elimus ‘Inspector’ Gilbert Finbar ‘Shortpree’ Andrew Laura Lisa Richardson
Cecil ‘Flying Turkey’ Belfon Marcus ‘Lavaman’ James Sheldon Douglas Rita Augustine
Elimus ‘Inspector’ Gilbert Hollice ‘Mr Killa’ Mapp Teddon ‘Teddy Rhymez’ Mark Sabrina Francis
Finley ‘Scholar’ Jeffrey Wilt ‘Tallpree’ Cambridge Valene Nedd Tammy Baldeo
Prime Minister’s
Winston Fleary
Don Charles
Edson ‘Ajamu’ Mitchell
Lauren Ramdhanny
Peter Bain
Young Practitioner
Alix ‘Sandman’ Aird
Andy Johnson
Hector ‘Mr Legs’ Thomas
Jeverson Ramirez
Sabrina Francis
Shondell ‘Dash’ Amada
Sonika McKie
Teddon ‘Teddy Rhymez’ Mark

Grenada Cultural Foundation

