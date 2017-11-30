Grenada’s Fire Department Receives Equipment from Japanese Government

by Donella Hosten

With an aim to increase the efficiency of the Fire Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF), the Japanese Government made a substantial donation of equipment, which included a reconditioned fire truck, fire packs and helmets. The hand-over took place on Friday, 24 November 2017 at the St George’s Fire Station on The Carenage.

This donation comes as a result of a contract which was signed by the COP Winston James and the Government of Japan some months ago, through grant assistance from the Grassroots Human Security Projects via the Society for Promotion of Japanese Diplomacy.

Representing the Government and people of Japan was Mr Yoshinori Yakabe, Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Japan, who remarked that this gesture will strengthen the existing relationship between Grenada and Japan. The Government of Japan welcomes further opportunities to work with the Government and the People of Grenada, with a view to strengthening the bonds of friendship and mutual understanding which exist between the two countries.

Local representatives included Mr Winston James, Acting Commissioner of Police; Mr Franklyn Redhead, Deputy Commissioner of Police; Assistant Superintendent Glenroy Corion, Head of the Fire Services Department; and other important members of the Royal Grenada Police Force.

According to DCP Redhead, the value of the much-needed donation is US$87,000 – which will enhance the efficiency and proficiency of the Fire Department. The fire truck can hold approximately 4,000 gallons of water.