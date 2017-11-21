GTA Launches ‘Tourism and Me’ Children’s Booklet

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has taken an important step in its quest to ensure that tourism develops into a sustainable sector locally. The Authority launched its ‘Tourism and Me’ booklet for children on Thursday 16 November at its headquarters on the Carenage. The booklet seeks to educate 8 to 12 year olds about the important tourism sector with topics such as: What is Tourism, Who is a Tourist, the Tourism Product and Sustainable Tourism.

Speaking at the launch, GTA Product Development Manager Kirl Hoschtialek said the booklet was a labour of love, which began just over 2 years ago. She further stated that “Understanding the vital role that tourism plays cannot be understated or taken for granted, and starting with the children is key. The economic development, prosperity and sustainable development of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique depends on them.”

The colourful, interactive ‘Tourism and Me’ booklet was illustrated by Stacey Byer who included many symbols and characters that are synonymous with Grenada’s culture and tourism product. The main character is called ‘Nutasha’, a representation of Grenada’s black gold-the nutmeg. Speaking at the launch, Ms.Byer said, “It’s really important for Caribbean children to see themselves in books and to be able to see their world reflected in the material that they consume because this, in turn, will make them proud of who they are.”

The booklet has met the approval of the Ministry of Education. Delivering the ministry’s endorsement was Deputy Chief Education Officer with Responsibility for Curriculum, Maria Charles Viechweg. She praised the effort of the GTA and urged teachers to use the tool to educate their students about the important tourism sector.

A special feature of the ‘Tourism and Me’ Booklet is the Ambassadors pledge. Once students have read the book, they will take the pledge at the back to become ambassadors for their country by keeping their environment clean and playing their part in creating memorable experiences for visitors and their fellow citizens. The booklet also includes interactive activities such a puzzles and quizzes. The GTA is planning a distribution drive for primary schools in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique in the coming days.

GTA