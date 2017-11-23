HIV Testing and Health Expo for World AIDS Day Observance

Grenada will host a Health Expo in observance of World AIDS Day on 1 December 2017, according to Coordinator of the World AIDS Day Committee, Judy Benoit.

She was speaking at a breakfast meeting at Sandals La Source on Tuesday, 14 November where activities planned to commemorate the day were highlighted. Attending the meeting were officials from the Ministry of Health, NGOs and members of the business community.

The line-up of activities was highlighted by Coordinator of the World AIDS Committee Judy Benoit. She said while the general population is targeted for testing special emphasis will be placed on the male population, as they are often reluctant to receive medical checks.

Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health, Dr George Mitchell, emphasised that Grenada is on par with World Health Organisation standards regarding its readiness to integrate HIV testing into primary health care. With the heavy focus on Rapid Testing this year, Dr Martin said, “It is a game-changer given the fact that persons can get tested and receive their results at the same time.”

The execution of the HIV Rapid Testing through the Ministry of Health is being made possible in collaboration with Caribbean Med Labs Foundation, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), and Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

In the lead-up to 1 December, free HIV testing is being offered at various sites. GrenCHAP commenced its World AIDS Day activities with free testing at Sandals La Source on Tuesday, 14 November where more than 40 staff were tested, while the Royal Grenada Police Force Special Services Unit (SSU) benefited from the World AIDS Day testing initiative on Tuesday, 21 November.

Testing will continue on Friday, 24 November at the T A Marryshow Community College from 9 am to midday; and on Monday, 27 November at the Sauteurs Bus Terminal, from 9 to 11 am.

Activities to commemorate World AIDS Day on 1 December will be heightened in the coming days with several programmes geared at providing information to the public.

World AIDS Day will be celebrated globally under the theme ‘Right To Health.’ In Grenada, the day will be observed with a Health Expo at Camerhogne Park from 10 am to 6 pm.

Ministry of Health