International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls will be commemorated from 25 November to International Human Rights Day on 10 December.

The’ 16 Days of Activism to End Gender-Based Violence Campaign’ is a time to stimulate action to end violence against women and girls around the world.

Here in Grenada, the Ministry of Social Development and Housing, through the Division of Gender & Family Affairs, leads the activism, stamping out violence meted out against women and children, under the theme: ‘STOP IT NOW- End Gender Based Violence Against Women & Children.’ In accordance with this mandate, a number of activities will be held during the period to commemorate this significant occasion.

The period will include a special Church Service on Sunday, 26 November at the Grenville Pentecostal Lighthouse in St Andrew. Many are expected to be in attendance, including ministers of government and staff of the Ministry of Social Development & Housing.

This will be followed by a message to the nation by Minister of Social Development & Housing, the Honourable Delma Thomas on Monday, 27 November.

Some of the other planned activities are ‘Paint the Nail Purple Pledge social media challenge.’

The general public is invited to paint their ring finger purple, take a photo and post to their social media platforms, pledging support for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Children. This activity is expected to be launched on 25 November, after the ministry’s staff members would have ‘kicked it off’ by painting, posting, and pledging on Friday, 24 November in the lobby of the Ministerial Complex.

Friday, 24 November and 8 December will also mark the ‘GBV Eradication, National Colours Day.’ On this day, the public is invited to wear purple and blue in solidarity. Persons who are supporting by wearing their colours are asked to take a picture and post to their social media. Stakeholders and corporate partners are also being asked to come on board; wearing either the identified colors or their existing advocacy T-shirts.

In addition, video clips advocating ‘Against Gender-based Violence Against Women and Children’ will be broadcast via the relevant media during the 16 days, with local authorities, personalities, and other public figures. These clips will include one Spoken Word piece, written and delivered by members of the ministry’s staff.

A 2-day capacity building workshop for first responders to critical situations will also be held on 6-7 December. The workshop will focus on Crisis Intervention and Effectively Responding to Crisis and will target 20 first responders from the Ministry of Social Development and Housing and key stakeholders from Ministry of Health, the Royal Grenada Police Force and the media.

Finally, an exhibition will be set up in the lobby of the Ministerial Complex displaying photographs depicting the ‘Faces of Violence’ and their experiences. Booths will also be set up on Friday, 24 November and repeated on Friday, 8 December 2017.

The Ministry of Social Development & Housing urges the general public to join in the fight against Gender Based Violence by participating in the above activities.

For more information, please contact the Ministry of Social Development & Housing’s Division of Gender & Family Affairs on (473) 440-2269 or ministrysod@yahoo.com.

Ministry of Social Development