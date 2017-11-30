International Environmental Award for Grenada’s National Ozone Officer

During an award ceremony to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, Parties to the Montreal Protocol recognized individuals, groups, organizations and parties that have demonstrated extraordinary commitment and contribution to the progress and achievements of the Montreal Protocol, especially in the last 10 years. These individuals, groups and organizations also exemplify the power of cooperation on large and small scales to accomplish goals and produce tangible change.

The award ceremony was organized by the Ozone Secretariat in collaboration with the Government of Canada to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Montreal Protocol on Thursday, 23 November 2017, in Montreal, Canada. The ceremony was attended by Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna and Executive Secretary of the Ozone Secretariat, Tina Birmpili.

National Ozone Officer of Grenada, Mr. Leslie Smith, was among the delegates to receive an award for “Policy and Implementation Leadership”. Mr Smith was one of 24 persons selected in this category from the 197 Parties that have ratified the Montreal Protocol.

Mr Smith’s award is also a recognition of his demonstration of exemplary performance in managing the Montreal Protocol activities in the National Ozone Unit of Grenada. He is also a very active participant in the Montreal protocol negotiations at the global level. More recently, he was one of the Co-chairs that presided over the successful negotiations that lead to adoption of the historic Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, in 2016. He has also served on many Montreal Protocol bodies and in 2015 was elected as the Vice Chair of the Executive Committee of the Multi-lateral Fund for the Implementation of the Montreal Protocol.

The winners for each award category were selected by a Technical Screening Committee made up of experts from non-governmental organizations, governments and other stakeholders that are knowledgeable about the ozone layer protection regime and processes and an International Jury made up of eminent experts that reviewed the Technical Screening Committee’s recommendations of nominees and decided on a final list of award recipients in each of the award categories.

Grenada’s performance in the implementation of its Montreal protocol’s obligations have always attracted international recognition. The island has been successful in completely phasing out the consumption of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), one of the most significant ozone depleting substance in 2006, four years ahead of the Montreal protocol obligation of 2010. Grenada is also approximately eight years ahead of its commitment in the phase out of hydrofluorocarbons (HCFCs).

Grenada ratified the Montreal Protocol on 31 March 1991. The Vienna Convention for the protection of the Ozone layer was adopted in 1985 and established a framework for measures to protect human health and the environment against adverse effects resulting from modification to the ozone layer. Two years later, in 1987, the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer entered into force and addresses control measures for the production and consumption of ozone depleting substances. The Montreal Protocol is the only multilateral environmental agreement to have received universal ratification and is widely regarded as the most successful environmental treaty, having phased-out the production and consumption of approximately 98% of all ozone depleting substances.