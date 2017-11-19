Juvenile Justice Training for Police and Prison Officers

The OECS Commission under the OECS/USAID Juvenile Justice Reform Project (JJRP), Phase 2 is conducting a series of training on Juvenile Justice for Police and Prison Officers throughout the OECS.

Grenada has recently enacted its legislation relating to Juvenile Justice and therefore it is critical that this training is conducted in order to ensure that implementers are knowledgeable while working with juveniles.

The training will take place at the Police Training School, Point Salines, St George from 20 November to 1 December; and will be facilitated by experts provided for by the OECS Commission.

This particular training is designed specifically for officers of the Royal Grenada Police Force and Her Majesty’s Prison. These two groups of Law enforcers have been selected as groups needing training on Juvenile Justice Reform measures and also relevant aspects of the Juvenile Justice Act.

There will be three, 3-day training sessions for Police and Prison Officers:

Monday 20 to Wednesday 22 November

Thursday 23 to Monday 27 November

Tuesday 28 to Thursday 30 November

and a 1-day sensitization for Gazetted Officers of both disciplines on Friday, 1 December 2017.

Some of the topics for discussion for the training include Standards of Care in Custody, Aftercare and Social Reintegration of Child Offenders, Management of Juvenile Facilities, Conditions of Detention in Police Custody, Girls in Detention, and Restorative Justice.

Saint Lucia and the Commonwealth of Dominica have both recently received such training, and the OECS Commission is also proposing training for other Member States to be completed by July 2018.

