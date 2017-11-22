Kite Flying A Major Issue for Lidar Topographical Survey

The public is advised that the Lidar Topographical Survey of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique which started on 9 November 2017 is nearing completion.

However, the company is experiencing difficulty in effectively accessing certain areas due to the flying of kites along the flight path.

Persons in Mardigras, Grenville, La Filette, Mt Horne, Sauteurs, Mt Rich and surrounding areas are especially required to take note.

To this end, the Government of Grenada is kindly requesting that the flying of kites in these areas be discontinued immediately. The Topographical Survey is expected to be completed by the end of this week ending 25 November 2017.

We would appreciate maximum compliance in this regard to facilitate the successful completion of this important exercise.

Please be guided accordingly.

Ministry of Finance