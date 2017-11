MWAG Statement On The Passing Of Trevor Thwaites

The Executive and members of the Media Workers Association of Grenada (MWAG) are saddened on the news of the death of our colleague Trevor Thwaites.

Thwaites died early this morning at the General Hospital. MWAG joins with other media colleagues in extending condolences to his daughter Nisha and the rest of the family.

MWAG Executive