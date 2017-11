RGPF Panel Discussion on Youth Alcoholism at River Sallee Government School

Course 23 of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) invites residents of River Sallee, St Patrick and surrounding areas to a panel discussion on the topic ‘Youth Alcoholism,’ to be held at the River Sallee Government School on Wednesday, 29 November 2017 commencing at 7 pm.

Office of Commissioner of Police