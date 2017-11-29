Seed Payment Schedule for December 2017

The Ministry of Social Development and Housing informs beneficiaries of the SEED Programme, that payments for the month of December will commence from Thursday, 14 December for 5 working days, which includes the 14, 15, 18, 19 and Wednesday, 20 December 2017.

Recipients are asked to take note that this would be the only payment period for the month of December.

Further to this, the ministry gives a special reminder to the all parents of students who are SEED recipients, to collect their child’s benefits during this period.

Payments would be made as usual, at the Treasury and all District Revenue Offices.

The Ministry of Social Development wishes every SEED recipient a safe and joyous Christmas and looks forward to continuing serving them in 2018.

