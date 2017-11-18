Traffic Diversion: Beaulieu Public Road

The general public and in particular motorists is hereby notified that between the hours of 4 pm and 11 pm on Sunday, 19 November 2017, the Beaulieu Public Road will be affected by the following traffic arrangement.

Vehicles traveling from Grand Etang direction will divert onto Boca Public Road through to Melrose and exit at the La Mode/Beaulieu junction.

One Way Traffic:

Beaulieu Public Road towards the direction of Constantine.

Melrose Public Road towards the direction of the town of St George.

No Entry:

Beaulieu Public Road will be closed to vehicular traffic traveling from the direction of Constantine.

This temporary change is to facilitate an activity to be hosted at Snug Corner, St George.

The Royal Grenada Police Force apologises for any inconveniences caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police