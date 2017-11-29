Video: Night of the Legendz a Success

by Donella Hosten

It was indeed a ‘Night of the Legendz’ as bodybuilders and athletes came out in their numbers on Saturday, 18 November 2017 to be part of what some described as an epic event at the Grenada Trade Centre.

According to Cecil Mitchell, organiser of the annual bodybuilding competition hosted by the Grenada Amateur Body Building Federation, “the main aim is to find new athletes for the development of the sport of Bodybuilding in Grenada.” He said this is where athletes get to show off months of training and hard work, while being judged in a number of categories.

There were 8 categories: Bikini Open; Women’s Physique Open, Men’s Physique Open; Men’s Physique Short Class; Men’s Physique Tall Class; Men’s Bodybuilding Masters Open; Men’s Bodybuilding Light Weight; Men’s Bodybuilding Middle Weight and Men’s Bodybuilding Heavy Weight.

Racquel Welsh copped 1st place in the Bikini Category. She was followed by Trisha Clarke and Jacqueline Powell.

Corey Wilson of Fit for Life Health Club left his competition in the dust and took the number one spot in the Men’s Physique Tall Class, while Shakeem Parke, also of Fit for Life placed first in the Men’s Physique Short Class. Wilson also placed as the overall winner for the Men’s Physique.

In a brief interview with NOW Grenada, Corey Wilson said he was pleased with his performance, especially since this was his first time on stage. When asked about preparations, he stated that although it required long weeks of dieting and training, he was committed to the cause and was able to do his best, thanks to his Coach Tyrone Hafeed James IFBB Pro and the others who supported him.

Leslie Hutchinson took the top spot in the Men’s Body Building Masters Open, followed by Joel Ross and Phillip Clarke.

Copping the coveted title of Mr Olympia 2017, was Linton Jones, who also placed 1st in the Men’s Bodybuilding Middle Weight category. He was followed by Kelson Auguste and Travis Modeste.

Making a spectacular guest appearance on the night was Grenadian-born international Body Builder, Akim Williams IFBB Pro, who currently represents the USA.

The athletes in competition hailed from a number of gyms and fitness clubs around the island, and, according to Mitchell, some of them have been training year-round to “get to show off their god and goddess physiques.”