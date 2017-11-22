Wanted Man – Kim Hamilton

The Royal Grenada Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Kim Hamilton, alias ‘Randy Hamilton’ a 38-year-old of Calliste, St George.

Hamilton is wanted for questioning in relation to the offence of wounding. He is 6 feet in height, slim built, dark in complexion with dark brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone seeing Hamilton or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station, CID at telephone number 440-3921, police control 440-3999, South St George Police Station at 444-4454, 1535-37; 439-4483 or Police Emergency 911.

NB: Hamilton may be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.

Office of Commissioner of Police