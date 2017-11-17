Woman Charged with Stealing from Elderly

A St George woman is facing 8 charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly person.

Kizzy Toussaint, 35, of Green Street, appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 16 November 2017, charged with 4 counts of stealing and 4 counts of money laundering.

On 6 of the charges, she has been placed on $20,000 bail with 2 sureties to reappear at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on 30 January 2018.

On the other 2 charges, 1 count each, she has been placed on $6,000 bail with 1 surety to reappear at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court.

Toussaint was employed as an aide when she allegedly stole approximately $29,000 from her victim. The offences reportedly occurred between 2 September 2017 and 4 October 2017.

Office of Commissioner of Police