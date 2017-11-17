Women’s Entrepreneurship Day To Be Celebrated 18 November 2017 In Grenada

by Aine Brathwaite

Grenada celebrates Women’s Entrepreneurship Day (WED) on Saturday, 18 November 2017 at one of Grenada’s premier luxury resorts, Sandals LaSource. Regional expert on Entrepreneurship, Dr Marcia Brandon, will be delivering the feature address.

According to WED Ambassador for Grenada, Aine Brathwaite, “Women in Grenada contribute to the national economy and have a significant role to play in Small Business Development. This energy needs to be harnessed and focused on improving the lot of women entrepreneurs in our community.”

The WED Ambassadors work globally to spread the WED grassroots mission and message to empower women and girls to become active participants in the economy by igniting a network of women leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs to initiate startups, drive economic expansion and advance communities around the world. In order to achieve this ambitious goal, WED builds and catalyses the vital networks of like-minded individuals and organisations that women business leaders need to realise their full potential and change the world.

The Wed Ambassadors have grown to be celebrated in 144 countries and 110 universities. We convene business leaders, government officials and civil society to collaborate and find solutions in critical areas of entrepreneurship eco-systems, education and policy creation to empower women in business.

“Historically, women worldwide have been underpaid, undervalued, underrepresented, underfunded and underestimated. We are dedicated, determined and driven to change this global imbalance,” says Wendy Diamond, Founder of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day.

The objective of the WED movement is to strategically scale and deepen the impact of women entrepreneurs at both the local and global levels.

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day/#WomenWOW #ChooseWOMEN