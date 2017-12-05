5 ACCP-Motorola Scholarship Winners from Grenada

Five Grenadians are among 10 recipients of scholarships from the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP)-Motorola Solutions Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship programme, now into its 10th year, is intended to provide assistance to the sons and daughters of police officers or support staff who have an interest in a college education at a certified college or university within the Caribbean region, or associated colleges or universities of member states in the United Kingdom, Canada or the United States. Eligible students must be between the ages of 16-25 years.

The awardees are (left to right in photo)

Camille Charles, pursuing a Doctor of Medicine degree

Ginelle Charles, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology

Darrel Noel, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology

Briana Parkes, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degrees in Biology

Daniel Francis, pursuing Bachelor of Science degrees in Biology.

They were chosen from a total of 29 entrants from Barbados, Bermuda, Grenada, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Guyana and Suriname.

Each winner received a disbursement of US$3,000 which was presented to their parents on their behalf, by Acting Commissioner of Police Winston James, on Friday, 1 December 2017. The Acting Commissioner congratulated the winners and expressed his delight in the children being able to access the scholarship fund.

The officers thanked the ACCP-Motorola Scholarship Fund programme for its invaluable contributions in helping their sons and daughters achieve their dreams.

Office of Commissioner of Police