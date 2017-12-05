5 Grenadians in Queen’s 2018 New Year Honours List

by Linda Straker

Sister Maureen Alexander, retired Principal of St Joseph’s Convent, St George’s, is among 5 persons in Grenada named in the Queen’s 2018 New Year Honours List. Alexander received the highest honour for Grenada.

The Grenada Honourees are:

The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Sister Maureen Alexander. For services to education.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

André Cherman. For services to business.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Cecil St Louis. For services to education.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Adrian Blackman. For services to the community.

Sergeant Lawrence Francis. For services to the community.

Sometime in 2018, the honourees will be officially recognised during a ceremony. Those who cannot travel to London to receive the award directly from the Queen, will receive their awards at a ceremony spearheaded on island by the Queen’s representative, Governor-General Dame Cécile La Grenade.

The names of all persons in the United Kingdom and persons from 16 Commonwealth nations were published in the 30th Edition of the London Gazette.