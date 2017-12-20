60 Complete FLY Programme in Carriacou

by Donella Hosten

On Thursday, 14 December 2017, just about 60 participants from the Fostering Level-headed Youth (FLY) Programme received their Caribbean Vocational Qualifications (CVQ) and National Vocational Qualifications (NVQ) certificates.

The project targets the young people at risk and provides the necessary prerequisites that they would need to in order to refrain from criminal activity. It is aimed at providing literacy and numeracy training, vocational skills, small business management and customer service management to at-risk youth.

Bernadette Lendore Sylvester, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs, addressed the gathering. She reminded of the importance of their achievements, and implored them to keep aiming for the top. “Let it be a tool to develop yourself, your family, your community, Carriacou, Petite Martinique and Grenada, and the rest of the world.” She went on to tell them that they are not only the future of the nation, but they are also the present.

One of the recipients of the CVQ certificates, Lenita Mc Farlane, who was highly praised for her commitment and dedication, spoke to her fellow mates and well-wishers. She noted that although it was a bit tiring, “it was definitely an experience which was filled with good support and preparation from my fellow trainees and co-workers.” Additionally, she said, that they “were able to develop a desire to work and succeed, [and] at the end of it all, it [paid] off…”

Kevin Andall, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, briefly addressed the gathering. He reminded them that this investment made in them, is indeed a successful one, as it gives them an opportunity to develop a ‘life plan.’

“It is important to recognise where you are, what you need and where you are going. And that is what the project has done,” said Andall.