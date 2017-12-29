A Response to Keith Williams’ Recent Article

by Christopher Roberts
As I sat at my computer the other day to take a look at some of the news stories posted on the NowGrenada.com website, I came across an article that I found very interesting, for which I felt the need to respond to it. The article in question is entitled ‘Second-Guessing Jesus This Christmas Season,’ by Keith Williams.
I do believe that the writer was essentially calling into question the effectiveness and crime-solving scrupulousness of the criminal justice system in our country, while also taking aim at some of the controversial views on capital punishment expressed by members of our Grenadian society. I must admit that in light of the recent crimes that have been making the headlines in Grenada, I too have found myself questioning the current state of our criminal justice system and the effectiveness of our crime prevention initiatives.
However, I find myself at odds with Keith Williams where in his article, he misrepresented a few biblical passages referencing the character and nature of God, and further went on to deny the authenticity of the Christian faith. For these reasons I felt compelled to respond to his article and as such, I will attempt to correct some of these misrepresented views at the very end. But I too would like [to] give my two-cents on the issues affecting our nation.
Now as a Grenadian, I never cease to be shocked and appalled at the violent, abusive and criminal acts that have been plaguing the airwaves as of late. And with the apparent rise of child sexual abuse (or more so, the issue coming to light) and the string of recent violent murders that have occurred, one has to wonder just how we, as a society, got to this place of moral decline. When the news broke of the murder of young Ariel Bhola, the nation was sent into a frenzy. Cries of justice, vengeance and vigilantism gushed from the lips of onlookers who felt emotionally impacted in some way by this senseless murder. But as this year comes to a close with a new one just on the horizon, we must ask an important question, “Where do we go from here?”
I agree mostly with Williams’ discourse where in his article he makes a bold attempt to get readers to immerse themselves in the concept of What Would Jesus Say (WWJS), proposing that vengeance and barbarism is not the solution in the administration of justice. It is true that the Lord Jesus Christ wants us to love our neighbours as we love ourselves, and in the scriptures even urges us to forgive others. Yet, we must remember that God is a God of justice and judgment, and hates wickedness (Nahum 1:2-3, Luke 5:32, Luke 13:3, Matthew 13:41-43). Therefore, we cannot be barbaric towards criminality nor can we pamper it. Also, while I believe in Jesus’ atonement for sin, I however, do not believe it negates our responsibility to obey the laws of the land (Mark 12:17, Romans 13:1-7, 1 Peter 3:17-18, 1 Peter 4:14-15).
With that said, I don’t think that the downward spiral of the moral framework of the Grenadian society is solely due to societal, cultural, psychological and legal factors, but rather largely to spiritual ones which in turn negatively impacts society, culture, our psyche and the legal system. The perverse lyrics in popular songs hitting the airwaves, the deep levels of godlessness, occultism and corruption portrayed in the film, television and music industries around the world, and the immoral lifestyles people live day by day are all products of human hearts that are blackened and tainted with sin and which are heavily influenced by external evil spiritual forces all around us. In other words, the real problem is mostly spiritual.
Sad to say, there are many who are endlessly trying to solve spiritual problems with mere cultural, societal, psychological and legal methods. Now don’t get me wrong. We may make some strides with these methods, but they generally result in behaviour modification while profoundly failing to change the dark conditions of the heart (the core) and soul of an individual (Matthew 15:18-20, Proverbs 23:7).
I oppose the outcries for barbaric vengeance in response to the recent crimes in the country. I however, do not believe that simple prison time and/or psychological rehabilitation in the final stage of criminal justice, and crime-prevention initiatives by civil-society organisations and youth groups are the end-all solutions to fixing the crime epidemic. You can appeal to a person’s cognisance, but if their heart (or the condition of their soul) does not change, what’s the point? I mean, how many of us know something is wrong, even may have serious consequences, yet do it anyway?
What all Grenadians truly need in a time as this, is a true supernatural heart transformation. One that comes through us believing in God and accepting His Son Jesus Christ as our Saviour and Deliverer, and allowing Him, His Holy Spirit and His Word to change our hearts and renew our minds. This would result in true change and will allow us to see and experience a deeper meaning to the phrase PURE GRENADA.
In closing, I want to call Keith Williams’ attention to the following points:
Comment with your Email or Facebook login: