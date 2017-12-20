Annual Board of Survey Tuesday, 2 January 2018

In accordance with Section 229 of the Public Finance Management Regulation of 2015, the Annual Board of Survey to examine Government’s Treasury Cash and Bank Balances, will be conducted on the first working day of the New Year, that is, Tuesday, 2 January 2018 in the Government Ministries/Departments, including the Revenue Offices, the Customs Division and the Treasury Cash Office in Grenada and Carriacou.

The public is advised that as a result of the survey being conducted, no (Government) cash transactions will take place between the close of business at the end of the year (29-30 December 2017) and the completion of the survey, on 2 January 2018 (Financial Rule #233).

This means that Revenue Offices, the Customs Division and the Treasury Cash Office will be closed on the morning of Tuesday, 2 January 2018 to facilitate the survey, but will reopen upon completion of the survey during the course of the day.

The Ministry of Finance apologises for any inconveniences.

Ministry of Finance