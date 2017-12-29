Annual Firearm Licence and Firearm Renewal

Licenced firearm holders are reminded that their annual license fee for the period January – December 2017 is due and payable on or before the end of December 2017.

The current fees for licenced holders are EC$500 for 2 years and EC$300 for 1 year. The user’s fee is EC$150.

Persons are encouraged to make early payment and present receipt as proof to the firearm licencing authority at Police Headquarters, Fort George, St. George’s.

Licenced firearm holders are also reminded that their licences must be renewed every 5 years. Those whose licences are within 6 months or less of the expiration date are encouraged to engage the process early to avoid any inconveniences.

Firearm holders who will be vacationing outside of the state are reminded that firearms should be lodged at the nearest police station or police headquarters for safekeeping.

Persons are also encouraged to refrain from leaving their firearm in vehicles as well as exposing same in public. Firearms must be properly secured at all times.

Office of Commissioner of Police