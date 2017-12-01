Antillean Group Makes Donation to Bonaire Government School

Antillean Group, one of Grenada’s top life and general insurance companies, is continuing its initiative to support the education of children across the nation. The insurance company donated 2 new desktop computers and a printer to the Bonaire Government School in St Mark.

Executive Chairman and Managing Director of the Antillean Group, Kennie John presented the IT equipment to principal of the school Terry Francis, during a handing over ceremony at the school on Friday, 24 November 2017.

Bonaire Government School is 1 of 2 schools adopted by Antillean Group, as the company seeks to enhance the education of its students. The school was a natural choice, as it is a combination of the former St Mark’s R.C and the St Mark’s Anglican Primary School, both of which John attended.

In his address to the students at Bonaire Government School, John motivated and encouraged them to make good use of the opportunities that come their way while at school, which will lead them to become successful and productive young men and women.

John remarked: “In today’s world we have to prepare our kids and resources are always one of the limitations of kids. St Mark’s, being one of the less developed parishes in our country, I don’t believe that the students should be any less off. In fact, by their results this year it shows that they are bright kids, they just need a chance. If donating a few computers will give them that exposure to join the rest of the world where most kids today have that opportunity, this is what we thought to choose to do; something that’s close to our heart.”

Principal of the Bonaire Government School Terry Francis expressed deep gratitude for the timely donation given by Antillean Group, saying the computers will significantly enhance the school’s computer lab, which only opened for the 1st time to grades 3 to 6, in September 2017.

Antillean Group made a similar donation earlier this year, with a presentation of computers to L’Esterre Rosary School in Carriacou. The company has pledged its continued support to both Bonaire Government and L’Esterre Rosary School.

Brainstorm Productions