Christmas Singing, Choral Speaking and Drama Festival

Three secondary schools and 13 primary schools, including the St Andrew’s School for Special Education, performed at the district 3 annual Christmas Singing, Choral Speaking and Drama Festival at the Deluxe Cinema, in Grenville, St Andrew, on 22 November, 2017.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development’s district 3 supervision team, in collaboration with principals within the district. The event aimed to reaffirm the reason for the Christmas season, while getting everyone into the Christmas spirit.

Students gave creative renditions of popular traditional Christmas carols and Parang songs, in addition to contemporary songs. Performances also included dance, drama and choral speaking and Santa Claus made a special and humourous appearance.

The event ended with several pan renditions by the Holy Innocents Anglican School, to the great enjoyment of the audience.

Ministry of Education