Closure of Licensing and Inspection Centre, Dusty Highway

The general public is notified that the Licensing and Inspection Centre, Dusty Highway, St George will be closed from Monday, 18 December to Monday, 1 January 2018. Normal business will resume on Tuesday, 2 January 2018.

Persons wishing to have their motor vehicles inspected can do so at the Traffic Department, the Carenage, St George’s.

The Royal Grenada Police Force apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of the Commissioner of Police