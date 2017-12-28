CXC January Exam Timetables & 2017 Certificates Available for Collection

All candidates writing the CXC Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examination in January 2018 are reminded to collect the timetable, at the Examinations Unit of the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development, with proper identification.

Exams begin on Wednesday, 3 January 2018.

Candidates, who wrote CXC Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) exams in the 2017 sitting, can also collect their certificates at the Examinations Unit, with proper identification.

Identification (ID) can include a valid passport, voter’s ID, driver’s licence, or other valid picture ID. Students who do not yet have a picture ID, will need to submit 2 recent passport-sized photos and present a copy of their birth certificate, which will be used for verification purposes. For more information, candidates may contact this Ministry at 473-440-2737 and ask to be directed to the Examinations Unit.

Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development