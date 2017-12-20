ECCB Vacancy – Legal Officer II

EASTERN CARIBBEAN CENTRAL BANK
VACANCY
The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) headquartered in Basseterre, St Kitts is the Monetary Authority for the eight member territories of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).
Applications are invited from suitably qualified citizens of the member territories of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) for the post of Legal Officer II with our Legal Services Department. The Legal Services Department is responsible for providing legal services and advice to the bank. The successful candidate will be hired initially on a two (2) year contractual engagement with the opportunity to renew or transfer to the permanent establishment based on performance. All applicants must complete the ECCB Employment application form which is available on the ECCB’s website (www.eccb-centralbank.org) or at the ECCB’s office in the respective territories.
REQUIREMENTS
Applicants must have:
POSITION SUMMARY
A primary function of the position is the drafting of financial legislation.
The selected candidate will be directly responsible to the Director/Deputy Director, Legal Services Department, for the proper performance of his/her duties, which will include:
Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.
The Employment Application Form must be accompanied by the following documents:
The application with supporting documents may also be submitted to:
Legal Officer II Employment Application
Human Resource Department
Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
PO Box 89
Bird Rock
BASSETERRE
St Kitts
Deadline for applications: No later than 12 January 2018.
Note:
Comment with your Email or Facebook login: