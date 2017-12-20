ECCB Vacancy – Legal Officer II

EASTERN CARIBBEAN CENTRAL BANK

VACANCY

Legal Officer II

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) headquartered in Basseterre, St Kitts is the Monetary Authority for the eight member territories of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

Applications are invited from suitably qualified citizens of the member territories of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) for the post of Legal Officer II with our Legal Services Department. The Legal Services Department is responsible for providing legal services and advice to the bank. The successful candidate will be hired initially on a two (2) year contractual engagement with the opportunity to renew or transfer to the permanent establishment based on performance. All applicants must complete the ECCB Employment application form which is available on the ECCB’s website (www.eccb-centralbank.org) or at the ECCB’s office in the respective territories.

REQUIREMENTS

Applicants must have:

A Bachelor of Laws Degree

A Legal Education Certificate or equivalent

Master of Laws in Legislative Drafting

A minimum of three (3) years working experience in the legal field including experience as a legislative draftsperson

Strong analytical skills and research techniques

Excellent writing, oral, and other communication skills

The ability to work efficiently in a team

Working knowledge of computerised business applications such as Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel

POSITION SUMMARY

A primary function of the position is the drafting of financial legislation.

The selected candidate will be directly responsible to the Director/Deputy Director, Legal Services Department, for the proper performance of his/her duties, which will include:

Provide general legal advice to the Bank in the exercise of its functions under the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Agreement and the Banking Act Providing legal opinions on various banking matters Draft and vet contracts and other legal documents Drafting of legislation Interpreting and reviewing financial legislation, identifying gaps and areas requiring amendment or new legislation Researching and analysing law sources such as statutes, recorded judicial decisions, legal articles’ treaties, constitutions, and legal code to prepare documents such as contracts, and draft amendments to laws Other related duties as assigned.

Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

The Employment Application Form must be accompanied by the following documents:

Curriculum vitae

Two (2) recent original letters of reference

Certified copies of all certificates

Official transcripts

A recent original or certified copy of Criminal record/Police Certificate of Character

The application with supporting documents may also be submitted to:

Legal Officer II Employment Application

Human Resource Department

Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

PO Box 89

Bird Rock

BASSETERRE

St Kitts

Deadline for applications: No later than 12 January 2018.

Note: