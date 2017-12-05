Financial Sense…. Naughty or Nice This Christmas?

by Judy M McCutcheon MBA
I first wrote this article about 3 years ago and it’s still relevant today. So, I thought I’d update it to help to remind you of some principles that we tend to throw out the door during the holiday season.
Christmas is my favourite time of year, I am like a kid in a candy store; in my mind Santa Claus does exist and he’s indeed making a list and checking it twice. How many of us will make a list and actually use it this holiday season? It’s Christmas, the season designated as the season of giving, even though I think every day should be giving day. We get all warm and fuzzy inside and we just want to spend, spend, and spend. It’s a time when we get liberal with our money and credit cards. Those Christmas sales just jump out at us. Some of us literally think that we are Santa Claus, and so we believe that we must give a gift to everyone. Not so Rudolph.
We must direct that inner-child during this season if we hope to make it through the first few months of the New Year with our bank account and our credit intact. It is important that we maintain a budget during the holiday season. This is not the time to throw all your hard work at saving out the window. I have found that if you begin budgeting for Christmas from the beginning of the year, it’s so much easier, you can get all the things you want because you would have budgeted for them. However, if you don’t have a budget for the holidays there are still ways that you can still have an enjoyable time and not break the bank.
There is this ‘thing’ and I am not sure if it’s cultural or not, but every Christmas people find it necessary to replace all the furnishings in their home, along with the curtains; and the worst part is that some people take a loan to get this done. It is important that you pay careful attention to those loan sales offered by financial institutions at this time of the year. You should not be taking a loan for consumables, especially at Christmas time. Then there are those hire purchase plans, and you might think that you are getting a deal, but in fact, you are better off to save your money and buy the item cash.
Some Christmas Smarts:
Remember, it is not necessary for you to change your furnishings every year; you can save that money towards your retirement, your child’s education or for the proverbial rainy day. Experience has shown that during the holiday season people tend not to want to think about planning. Let me just remind you that disasters and unexpected events don’t take a holiday when you do. Don’t put your plans on the shelf because ‘tis the season to be merry.’ You have a responsibility to your family no matter the occasion.
Judy McCutcheon is a partner in the firm Go Blue Inc, a Human Development Company. www.goblueinc.net
