Fire Claims Life of Senior Citizen

by Curlan Campbell, NOW Grenada

The community of Lower Marli, St Patrick was plunged into mourning following a house fire that claimed the life of 83-year-old Arthur Mark.

The Sauteurs Fire Department responded immediately to the call, but the fire, which was said to have started just after 3pm on Thursday 28 December, destroyed the top floor of the two-storey home. A police investigation has begun to determine the cause of the fire.

Earlier that day, Mark was apparently observed ‘behaving erratically.’ NOW Grenada has been unable to confirm an area resident’s claim that attempts to alert the Sauteurs Police Station, via the emergency police number, were unsuccessful.

According to the Community Relations Department (CRD) of the Royal Grenada Police Force, Mark, a retired welder, was the lone occupant of the house at the time. CRD statistics for 2017 show the Fire Department has responded to 32 fire-related emergencies, with 2 fatalities including Thursday’s tragic death. The other recorded fatality was a youth from Tempe, St George.