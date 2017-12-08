Former Minister Defends Youth Investment

Former Youth Minister Hon Emmalin Pierre has defended government’s investment in youth development and the New Imani Programme.

A passionate Pierre says government’s investment in young people is not because of political gains and elections, but because they realise the significance of youth development.

Minister Pierre says this will remain a priority for the Keith Mitchell-led Administration. She explained that Grenada stands tall with international countries for its interest and investment in youth development.

“If you look anywhere internationally at the standards for youth development and you look in the region and you try to find a government that has been walking the walk aiming to get to that point, this government will be included in the very limited list as it relates to this.”

Pierre also spoke of the government’s consistency in youth development programmes.

