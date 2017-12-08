GARP Delivers Medical Supplies to Ministry of Health

On 7 December 2017, in a ceremony at the Grenada Association of Retired Persons (GARP) offices, medical supplies to the value of US$250,000 were presented to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry was represented by Dr Sonia Nixon, Senior Medical Officer with Responsibility for Chronic Disease; Ellen Gabriel, Chief Pharmacist; and Johanna Humphrey, Deputy Director of Hospital Services.

Americare donated the supplies as a result of work done by C-PAC (Carriacou-Petite Martinique Action Committee) headed by Selwyn Mills and noted surgeon and diabetic foot care specialist, Dr Steven Wells of New York.

In this, their 2nd mission to Grenada and Carriacou — arranged by GARP and C-PAC — the medical team headed by Dr Wells used some of the supplies to treat patients in Carriacou, and in Grand Bras and St George’s in Grenada. The remainder was handed over to Ministry of Health representatives.

GARP