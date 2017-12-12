Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme (GEF SGP), Grenada

The Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme (GEF SGP), GRENADA is funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and executed by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

The GEF Small Grants Programme (SGP) provides grants directly to Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), including Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to design and implement projects that will bring environmental and livelihood benefits to communities.

Priority is given to poor and vulnerable communities for the implementation of projects in the GEF focal areas of:

Biodiversity Conservation

Climate Change Mitigation

Prevention of Land Degradation and Sustainable Forest Management (SFM)

Reduction and/or Elimination of Persistent Organic Pollutants (Chemicals)

Protection of International Waters

In addition, SGP seeks to generate sustainable livelihoods, reduce poverty, and create community empowerment.

To date 31 projects have been approved in Grenada in the following parishes.

Projects Funded (July 2014 – December 2017)

St George – 12

St John – 6

St Mark – 1

St Patrick – 3

St Andrew – 3

St David – 2

Carriacou – 2

Petite Martinique – 2

GEF SGP Grenada country office has awarded grants from 2014 – 2017 in the following categories.

Strategic grants ($50,001.00 – $150,000.00) – 5

Full grants ($5,000.00 – $50,000.00) – 25

Planning grants ($2,500.00 – $5,000.00) – 1

The total amount of funds disbursed as of December 2017 (USD) are as follows

GEF SGP: $1,136,720.1

SIDS CBA: $170,000.00

“SGP is not just about projects!” as stated by Simone Lewis, National Coordinator of the GEF/SGP Grenada Programme. “It’s about making a positive difference in Grenada through the allocation of resources that address global environmental problems at the community level.”

GEF/SGP Grenada