Government Congratulates Olympic Winner Kirani James On His Degree Achievement

The Government of Grenada extends congratulations to Grenada’s Olympic Gold Medalist Kirani James, on the attainment of his Academic Degree from the University of Alabama, USA.

The World and Olympic Gold Medalist, NCAA Champion and All-American, Kirani James, received his Bachelor’s Degree on Saturday, 16 December, 2017.

The Government of Grenada joins with the rest of the nation in celebrating this heroic son of the soil.

GIS