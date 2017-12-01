GTA Launches Underwater Sculpture Design Competition

Citizens of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique now have an opportunity to add to the legacy of the Underwater Sculpture Park. The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the Grenada Underwater Sculpture Park Management Inc (GUSMI) have launched a sculpture design competition.

The initiative invites Grenadian nationals to submit designs for new sculptures that will be added to the park over the next 5 years as part of a strategic development plan.

Speaking at the launch of the design competition member of the Grenada Underwater Sculpture Park Management Inc Phil Saye underscored the importance of the attraction to the country’s tourism product. He said, “We are happy that Jason DeCaires Taylor chose Grenada for his 1st sculpture park, and since then we have become world famous for this attraction. Over the years, we have added to the park, but this is an opportunity for us to keep the attraction exciting.”

Saye was high in praise of the public/private partnership with the GTA and noted that the park has enhanced the marine ecosystem by supporting coral reef regeneration.

Providing an overview of the design competition was GTA Product Development Manager Kirl Hoschtialek. She urged citizens to showcase their talent to produce extraordinary designs that, ‘are unique and representative of Grenadian folklore, history, culture or the environment.’

There is no limit to the number of entries per person or school, and the competition is open to all age groups. The submission must include a short description (1-2 paragraphs) and a drawing or rendering of the design. It must also be easily reproduced by the sculptor in concrete and stand between 6–9 feet tall. All entries should be jpeg/pdf format and should not exceed 1MB in size. All submissions must be the original work of the participant.

The competition offers attractive prizes. The 1st place prize is EC$5,000; 2nd place EC$3,000 and 3rd place EC$2,000. If a student wins, then the prizes will be split between the winner and the school. The deadline for submissions is 20 January 2017 and the winner shall be announced by 30 January 2017.

Entries must be emailed to sculpturedesign@puregrenada.com. Entry forms and competition rules can be downloaded from the GTA’s Tourism Awareness Campaign microsite at www.puregrenada.com/tacampaign.

Grenada Tourism Authority