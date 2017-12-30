Licencing and Inspection 2018

The general public is hereby notified that the Licencing and Inspection Centre, Dusty Highway, St George will resume normal business operations on Monday, 8 January 2018.

Persons are therefore advised that motor vehicle inspection for 2018 will officially commence on Monday, 8 January.

Motor vehicle owners with single registration letters numbered from 1 to 2500 and plural registration letters numbered from 1–250 are urged to have their vehicles ready for inspection.

Persons wishing to have their motor vehicles inspected in respect of the 2017 period only can do so at the Traffic Department, the Carenage, St George’s.

Office of the Commissioner of Police