Ministry of Health to Set up National Emergency Medical Response Unit

With plans already in the making, Grenada can have its first ever National Emergency Medical Response Unit, up and running by the first quarter of 2018. Health and Social Security Minster Hon Nickolas Steele made the announcement, on Thursday morning, during his contribution to the 2018 national budget at the country’s parliament.

He said that as things changes so too are demands, and that his team at the ministry of health continues to explore new initiatives that will improve patient-care and overall healthcare delivery.

Steele told the house that his ministry is moving in that direction to address the needs and concerns of the citizenry, and outlined some of the measures already taken.

“Mr Speaker, procurement of ambulances, through the assistance of St George’s University (SGU), Grenada Electricity Services Ltd (GRENLEC) and the Maria Holder Memorial Trust, the Government of Grenada through the Ministry of Health is in the process of procuring 4 new ambulances. 2 have already arrived and 2 should be arriving within the next couple of weeks. These ambulances would be deployed to bolster our emergency response within the community and hospital services.”

“It also signals our intention to collaborate with key stakeholders and citizens and to establish sustainable emergency ambulatory care service in Grenada. Planning for this service is ongoing and is expected to be implemented during the first quarter of 2018.”

According to the island’s health minister the ambulances would be based at 1 central dispatch location.

“Mr Speaker what this means is that there would be a central facility, that when someone calls for an ambulance there would be 1 number nationwide in 1 central location, where the call is received and at that location there is an awareness of where every single ambulance is on the island and how to direct an ambulance to a specific person in any area of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.”

Health officials say that the unit when fully operational, will be staffed with professionally trained personnel and professionally managed to improve emergency response times and quicker access to medical services that can save lives.

GIS